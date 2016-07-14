版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Plc appoints board member

July 14 Carnival Plc :

* Helen Deeble, CEO of P&O Ferries Division Holdings Ltd, has been appointed to company's board of directors

* Co has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

