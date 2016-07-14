版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox says EVP And General Counsel Don Liu resigned

July 14 Xerox Corp

* Says EVP and General Counsel Don H. Liu resigned

* Michael Peffer, currently associate general counsel at xerox, will serve as general counsel and secretary effective August 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐