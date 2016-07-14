版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum prices upsized offering of common stock

July 14 Laredo Petroleum Inc :

* Laredo Petroleum prices upsized offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

