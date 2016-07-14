版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Marrone Bio Innovations - Regalia Rx Biofungicide approved in Canada

July 14 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

* Regalia RX Biofungicide approved in Canada for use on wheat and soybeans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

