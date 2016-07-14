版本:
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences gets Canada approval for Hepatitis C treatment Epclusa

July 14 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead receives approval in Canada for Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir), the first once-daily pan-genotypic (genotypes 1-6) single tablet regimen for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

