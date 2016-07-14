BRIEF-EFuture Holding says retains independent legal counsel and financial advisor

July 14 EFuture Holding Inc -

* EFuture special committee retains independent legal counsel and financial advisor

* Retained advisors to consider non-binding proposal, from controlling shareholder, Shiji Limited to acquire all shares of co

* Retained Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to act as independent legal counsel; Duff & Phelps, LLC to act as independent financial advisor