BRIEF-Scorpio Gold produced 10,089 ounces of gold in Q2 2016 at Mineral Ridge operation

July 14 Scorpio Gold :

* Produces 10,089 ounces of gold in q2 2016 at Mineral Ridge Operation, Nevada

* Announces change in cash flow distributions from Mineral Ridge Project

* Production at Mineral Ridge in Q2 of 2016 totalled 10,089 ounces of gold; 4,325 ounces of silver, representing increases of 16% and 20%