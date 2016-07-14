版本:
BRIEF-Plata Latina signs letter with Fresnillo for option to acquire its Naranjillo Project

July 14 Plata Latina Minerals Corp :

* Plata Latina signs letter of intent with Fresnillo for option to acquire its Naranjillo Project

* Plata Latina Minerals Corp says deal valued at US$2.1 million

* Fresnillo is also required to spend $3 million in exploration on property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

