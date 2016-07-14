版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiome says Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo receive pricing approval, reimbursement in Italy

July 14 Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo receive pricing approval and reimbursement in Italy

* Pricing approval and national reimbursement for both Esmocard() and Esmocard Lyo() (esmolol hydrochloride) was recently provided in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐