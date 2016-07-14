BRIEF-Express Scripts says announces early tender results

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Express Scripts Holding Co
* Express scripts announces early tender results and upsizing of maximum tender offers
* Says to increase previously announced aggregate maximum tender amount for its 6.125% senior notes due 2041 from $262.5 million to $310.0 million
* To increase previously announced aggregate maximum tender amount for its 6.125% senior notes due 2041 from $262.5 million to $310.0 million
* Says all other terms of maximum tender offers, as previously announced, remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: