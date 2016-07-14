版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Terraform Power says unit extends consent solicitation

July 14 Terraform Power Inc -

*

* Terraform Power Operating, LLC announces extension of consent solicitation

* Unit extended expiration date of solicitation of consents from holders of 5.875% senior notes due 2023, 6.125% senior notes due 2025

* Extended expiration date of solicitation of consents to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on july 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

