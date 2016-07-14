版本:
BRIEF-IBM says announced cloud service for organizations

July 14 International Business Machines Corp

* Announced a cloud service for organizations requiring a secure environment for blockchain networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

