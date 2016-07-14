版本:
BRIEF-Eisai, Arena announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI in Mexico

July 14 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI (lorcaserin HCl) in Mexico

* In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment

* VENESPRI is expected to become available later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

