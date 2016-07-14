版本:
BRIEF-Kilo Goldmines says got favourable court ruling on title to Isiro properties

July 14 Kilo Goldmines Ltd

* Kilo goldmines announces favourable court ruling regarding title to isiro properties

* Says drc court of commerce has dismissed an action initiated in 2014 by La Societe Miniere De L'ituri Sprl

* Has retained rights to explore for and develop iron ore resources and other minerals associated with licences held by KGL Isiro Sarl

* Says dismissal regarding claim on title to Kilo's Isiro properties located in north-eastern DRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

