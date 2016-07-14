BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes says got FDA clearance of remote software update tool for insulin pumps

July 14 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

* Tandem Diabetes Care announces FDA clearance of remote software update tool for insulin pumps

* Intends to roll out Tandem device updater first to early t:slim pump users throughout summer in a series of test groups

* Tandem Diabetes says plans expanded launch for Tandem device later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)