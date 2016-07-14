版本:
BRIEF-Counterpath Q4 net loss of $0.22 per share

July 14 Counterpath Corp Qtrly Non

* Counterpath reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Quarterly revenue of $3.0 million, compared to revenue of $2.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.22 per share

* Gaap net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

