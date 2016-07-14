版本:
BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics says first patient dosed in stage 2 of AGS-004

July 14 Argos Therapeutics Inc :

* Argos Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in stage 2 of adult eradication trial of AGS-004 in the treatment of HIV

* Says study is expected to evaluate 12 participants who will receive alternating courses of two agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

