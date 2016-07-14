版本:
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble announces exclusive publishing partnership with Adaptive Studios

July 14 Barnes & Noble Inc :

* Barnes & Noble announces exclusive publishing partnership with Adaptive Studios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

