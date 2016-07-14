版本:
BRIEF-GoGold Resources says qtrly production of 361,705 silver equivalent ounces

July 14 GoGold Resources Inc-

* Produced 361,705 silver equivalent ounces for quarter ended June 30, 2016 which represents an 8 percent increase over previous quarter

* Expects to stack 800,000 to 900,000 recoverable silver equivalent ounces for quarter ending September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

