公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Griffon says will settle up to $125 mln of conversion value in cash, under indenture for 4 pct convertible subordinated notes

July 14 Griffon Corp :

* Under indenture for 4% convertible subordinated notes due 2017, will settle up to $125 million of conversion value in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

