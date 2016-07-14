版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bull announces private placement of C$651,000

July 14 Silver Bull Resources Inc :

* Silver Bull announces private placement of CDN$651,000, including commitment from Sprott for CDN$474,750 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

