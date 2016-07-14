版本:
BRIEF-Valterra Resource announces private placements

July 14 Valterra Resource Corp

* Valterra announces private placements

* Says plans to issue up to 25 million units in two non-brokered private placements for total gross proceeds of $1.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

