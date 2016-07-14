版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Ford declares Q3 dividend of $0.15/shr on outstanding Class B and common stock

July 14 Ford Motor Co :

* Declared a Q3 dividend of $0.15 per share on company's outstanding Class B and common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

