公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers International announces normal course issuer bid

July 14 Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers International Group Inc announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

