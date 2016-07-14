BRIEF-Valterra Resource announces private placements

July 14 Valterra Resource Corp :

* Valterra announces private placements

* Plans to issue up to 25 million units in two non-brokered private placements for total gross proceeds of $1.3 million

* Net proceeds to be used to fund costs related to exploration on co's porphyry/shear-hosted copper-gold-silver Swift Katie Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)