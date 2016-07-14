版本:
BRIEF-Inventergy announces agreement between Pabellon and Inventergy Innovations

July 14 Inventergy Global Inc :

* Inventergy Global Inc announces definitive agreement between Pabellon Inc and Inventergy Innovations

* Agreement with Pabellon to become exclusive representative of Pabellon for its wireless power, data transfer etc

* Inventergy Innovations to enter into additional agreements in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

