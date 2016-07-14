BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Company updates on acquisition of Priory Group

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
* Update on the U.K.'s competition and markets authority's review of Acadia healthcare's acquisition of Priory Group
* Acadia healthcare company inc says phase 2 assessment is expected to take approximately nine months to complete
* Intend to explore how to respond to CMA with undertakings prior to deadline of july 21, 2016
* Says "expect CMA will communicate its response to our undertakings by July 28, 2016"
* Says during phase 2 assessment period, "hold-separate" requirements will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.