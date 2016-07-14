BRIEF-United Technologies - Pratt & Whitney signs deal for up to 64 engines

July 14 United Technologies Corp

* United Technologies Corp - Pratt & Whitney signs deal for up to 64 engines; Split order between Purepower Geared Turbofan and V2500 engines

* United Technologies Corp - Signed a deal for PW1100G-JM and V2500 engines to power up to 32 A320 family aircraft with an undisclosed leasing company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)