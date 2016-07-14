版本:
BRIEF-Stingray secures multi-year contract renewal with the NCTC

July 14 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Stingray secures multi-year contract renewal with the NCTC

* Under terms of renewal, NCTC's 800 member companies will have continued access to 50 stingray music linear audio channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

