版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-pSivida reports positive results from investigator-sponsored phase 2 study of Medidur

July 14 pSivida Corp :

* Results from investigator-sponsored phase 2 study of Medidur showed no recurrence of uveitis in 11 eyes treated with Medidur in 2 years after implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐