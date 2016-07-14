版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Alpha Capital Anstalt reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Amedica

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Alpha Capital Anstalt reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Amedica as of July 8, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29KuALz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

