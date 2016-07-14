版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp files for potential fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes for undislosed sum

July 14 Guaranty Bancorp

* To-Floating rate subordinated notes; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29FTays Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

