版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management reports 13.66 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing

July 14 Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd:

* Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd reports 13.66 percent passive stake in Global Self Storage Inc as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2a0Lzu1) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐