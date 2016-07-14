版本:
BRIEF-NEP Group acquires assets of Danish outside broadcasting firm DBlux

July 14 NEP Group

* Nep group inc says acquired assets of danish outside broadcasting firm dblux

* Dblux will operate as nep denmark from current facility in aalborg, and will maintain its current staff Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

