版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 23:22 BJT

BRIEF-Talmer Bancorp merger receives overwhelming approval from shareholders

July 14 Talmer Bancorp Inc

* Talmer Bancorp, Inc. merger receives overwhelming approval from shareholders

* Says over 99 percent of Talmer shares cast at meeting voting in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐