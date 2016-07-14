版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Financial - Jeffrey Bucher joined organization as managing director

July 14 Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc

* Jeffrey Bucher joined organization as managing director and head of transaction banking sales for regional bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐