BRIEF-Facebook says women represent 27 pct of its senior leadership, 33 pct of all workers

July 14 Facebook:

* Current representation in senior leadership is 3 percent black, 3 percent hispanic and 27 percent women

* Of new senior leadership hires at Facebook in the U.S. over the last 12 months, 9 percent are black, 5 percent are hispanic and 29 percent are women

* Women represent 33 percent of all its global employees, 27 percent of senior leadership

* Women represent 17 percent of its tech employees, according to data from June 30, 2016

* 52 percent of U.S. employees are white, 38 percent Asian, 4 percent Hispanic and 2 percent black

* 71 percent of U.S. senior leadership is white, 21 percent Asian, 3 percent hispanic and 3 percent black Source text (bit.ly/29Vvr9W)