BRIEF-Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to undertake test flights of third, fourth prototypes of MRJ as early as Sept - Nikkei

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to undertake test flights of third and fourth prototypes of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet as early as September - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Aircraft looks to develop the aircraft in time for delivering mass production version to ANA Holdings' All Nippon Airways in 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29RA3jj)