2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to undertake test flights of third, fourth prototypes of MRJ as early as Sept - Nikkei

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to undertake test flights of third and fourth prototypes of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet as early as September - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Aircraft looks to develop the aircraft in time for delivering mass production version to ANA Holdings' All Nippon Airways in 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29RA3jj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

