BRIEF-RTG Mining says received commitments to raise about $15 mln in private placement

July 14 Rtg Mining Inc

* Received commitments to raise about us$15 million in private placement to australian and international institutional and sophisticated investors

* Private placement of about 33 million shares has been priced at a$0.60 per share

* Net proceeds from placement will be used to fund exploration, development of mabilo project and exploration of bunawan project, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

