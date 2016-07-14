版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners appoints Thomas Stan to board

July 14 North American Energy Partners Inc :

* North American Energy Partners Inc says appointment of Thomas Stan to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

