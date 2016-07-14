版本:
BRIEF-Omega Healthcare Investors increases common stock dividend

July 14 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :

* Declared a common stock dividend of $0.60 per share, increasing qtrly common dividend by $0.02 per share over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

