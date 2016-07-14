版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Pepsico Inc says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7525 per share

July 14 Pepsico Inc

* Pepsico Inc says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7525 per share of Pepsico common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

