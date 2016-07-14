版本:
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces Q2 production of 29,237 gold equivalent ounces

July 14 Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold announces q2 production of 29,237 gold equivalent ounces

* Is now guiding toward lower end of its 2016 production guidance to between 130,000 to 135,000 geos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

