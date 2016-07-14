版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sigma Industries says Q4 revenue totalled $15.4 mln, compared with $18.7 mln in 2015

July 14 Sigma Industries Inc

* Says revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2016 totalled $15.4 million, compared with $18.7 million in q4 of fiscal 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐