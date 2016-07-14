版本:
BRIEF-Calian's Health Services contract with DND extended to March 31, 2018

July 14 Calian Group Ltd :

* Calian's Health Services contract with DND extended to march 31, 2018 contract value increased by $75 million

* Current health services support contract with department of national defence has been extended for a further 12-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

