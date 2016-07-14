版本:
BRIEF-Baker Hughes entered into new credit agreement on July 13

July 14 Baker Hughes Inc :

* On July 13, 2016, Baker Hughes incorporated entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing

* 2016 credit agreement is a five-year committed $2.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in July 2021

* On July 13, 2016 company terminated its existing five-year committed $2.5 billion credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

