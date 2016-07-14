BRIEF-Alere announces update on form 10-K

July 14 Alere Inc

* During a review, co determined in fy 2013, 2014 and first three quarters of fy 2015, incorrectly recorded timing of recognition of certain revenue transaction

* Misstatements require adjustments to period when some revenues recognized so revenues are recognized in period when physical delivery occurred

* Misstatements identified to date would not impact the total amount of revenue to be recorded related to any transaction

* Currently expect cumulative effect of reflecting misstatements in current year would be material to year ended december 31, 2015

* Does not currently expect any misstatements identified would be material to any previously-issued quarterly or annual financial statements

* Expects to revise previously issued interim quarterly financial statements within fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* Management expects to conclude internal control over financial reporting, disclosure controls, procedures were not effective as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)