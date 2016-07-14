BRIEF-Alere announces update on form 10-K

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 14 Alere Inc
* During a review, co determined in fy 2013, 2014 and first three quarters of fy 2015, incorrectly recorded timing of recognition of certain revenue transaction
* Misstatements require adjustments to period when some revenues recognized so revenues are recognized in period when physical delivery occurred
* Misstatements identified to date would not impact the total amount of revenue to be recorded related to any transaction
* Currently expect cumulative effect of reflecting misstatements in current year would be material to year ended december 31, 2015
* Does not currently expect any misstatements identified would be material to any previously-issued quarterly or annual financial statements
* Expects to revise previously issued interim quarterly financial statements within fiscal year ended december 31, 2015
* Management expects to conclude internal control over financial reporting, disclosure controls, procedures were not effective as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.