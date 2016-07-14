版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-AltaGas says Co and Halfway River First Nation sign relationship agreement

July 14 Altagas Ltd:

* AltaGas Ltd - AltaGas Ltd and Halfway River First Nation signed a comprehensive relationship agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

