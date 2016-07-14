版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum announces dividend

July 14 Occidental Petroleum Corp :

* Occidental Petroleum announces dividend

* Authorized an increase of company's dividend to an annual rate of $3.04 per share, from previous annual rate of $3.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

