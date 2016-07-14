BRIEF-BP estimates remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities

July 14 BP Plc

* BP estimates all remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities

* Co says it can now reliably estimate all of its remaining material liabilities in connection with Deepwater Horizon incident

* Expects to take an after-tax non-operating charge of around $2.5 billion in its Q2 2016 results.

* Charge is expected to include a pre-tax non-operating charge associated with oil spill of around $5.2 billion

* Cumulative pre-tax charge relating to deepwater horizon incident estimated at $61.6 billion or $44.0 billion after tax

* Co believes any further outstanding deepwater horizon-related claims not covered by this additional charge will not have a material impact