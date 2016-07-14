BRIEF-BP estimates remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 BP Plc
* BP estimates all remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities
* Co says it can now reliably estimate all of its remaining material liabilities in connection with Deepwater Horizon incident
* Expects to take an after-tax non-operating charge of around $2.5 billion in its Q2 2016 results.
* Charge is expected to include a pre-tax non-operating charge associated with oil spill of around $5.2 billion
* Cumulative pre-tax charge relating to deepwater horizon incident estimated at $61.6 billion or $44.0 billion after tax
* Co believes any further outstanding deepwater horizon-related claims not covered by this additional charge will not have a material impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.